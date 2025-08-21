KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Atomic Energy Licensing (Amendment) Bill 2025, which aims to broaden the scope of the Act to include additional aspects of safety, regulation and nuclear security, was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, in tabling the Bill, said that the second and third readings will be carried out during the current sitting.

According to the Bill circulated in Parliament, the amendments, among others, seek to introduce a new Part IIA to provide for the establishment of the Atomic Energy Advisory Council.

“The proposed new Section 2A aims to make provisions for the establishment and membership of the Advisory Council.

“The proposed new Section 2B aims to make provisions for the functions of the Advisory Council, while the proposed new Section 2C aims to make provisions relating to meetings of the Advisory Council,” the Bill said.

Meanwhile, Clause 31 seeks to introduce a new Section 27A to provide that no person may dispose of or cause to be disposed of, recycle, or reuse any radioactive material, nuclear material, or spent fuel unless they are a licence holder.

The Bill also seeks to introduce a new Section 41D to provide for offences and penalties for individuals who carry out activities involving radioactive or nuclear material with the intent to cause death, serious injury to any person, or severe damage to property or the environment.

In addition, Clause 61 seeks to amend Section 59 to grant the Director-General the authority to set a different liability limit from that provided under Subsection 59(1), but such alternative liability limit shall not be less than RM12 million for a nuclear incident. — Bernama