KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today signalled that his administration may establish a dedicated Ministry of Law to strengthen Malaysia’s legal framework and improve access to justice.

Speaking at the Asean Law Summit, Anwar said the move would ensure greater coherence in the country’s legal ecosystem and allow Malaysia to play a stronger role in regional legal cooperation.

“Fortunately or unfortunately, I have a minister of law who is totally passionate and helps us all the time to effect change as fast as possible,” Anwar said, referring to Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

“Therefore, I have to seriously consider the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Law, a step that will not only ensure greater coherence in our national legal ecosystem, but also enable Malaysia to engage more meaningfully with our regional partners in advancing the rule of law.”

Azalina is currently the minister in charge of law and institutional reform, but falls under the Prime Minister’s Department.

Malaysia previously had a Ministry of Law, before it was dissolved in 1995 and put under the PMD. Following the dissolution, the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) was formed to take over its tasks.

Anwar today said that access to justice, especially for the poor and marginalised, must be central to legal reforms.

“The issue of access is very critical to ensure justice for every single citizen. I have seen where the poor and marginalised have been largely ignored because there’s no access to the legal process,” he said.

He added that inclusivity and sustainability — Malaysia’s themes as Asean Chair in 2025 — must guide legal reforms.

Inclusivity, he said, means the law must empower and protect, not intimidate or exclude. Sustainability, meanwhile, is about building institutions that endure and earn the trust of the people.

The prime minister also framed the strengthening of legal institutions as part of Asean’s broader push towards its 2045 vision, with rule of law as the foundation for regional trust, stability and shared prosperity.

Anwar highlighted Asean’s need to invest in mutual legal assistance, strengthen mechanisms for dispute resolution, and confront new challenges such as digital governance and the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI).

He also pointed to Malaysia’s mediation role in defusing recent tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, where Asean leaders helped broker a ceasefire.

Calling it a “triumph of diplomacy,” Anwar said it was proof that dialogue and principled cooperation can secure peace.