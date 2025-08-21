KUCHING, Aug 21 — Sarawak-owned airline, AirBorneo, today unveiled its official logo, the “Wings of Unity”, marking a major milestone as it gears up to begin operations in January next year.

The launch ceremony, officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, celebrated the airline’s mission to strengthen Sarawak’s connectivity with the wider region while embodying the state’s unity and cultural heritage.

Abang Johari hailed AirBorneo as a symbol of Sarawak’s growing confidence on the global stage.

“AirBorneo will play a pivotal role in advancing the state’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030), through improved Asean air links, job creation, supporting SMEs, strengthening infrastructure and contributing to our economic growth targets,” he said.

Carrying the tagline “Borneo for You”, AirBorneo positions itself as more than just an airline — aspiring to redefine purposeful travel, celebrate culture, and build stronger business and community ties across borders.

State Secretary and AirBorneo Holdings Sdn Bhd chairman, Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, echoed the sentiment, describing the logo as more than a corporate emblem.

“It is, in substance, a promise to connect Borneo to the world, and the world to Borneo, with authenticity, inclusiveness and purpose.

“The brand encapsulates the premier’s vision of enhanced regional connectivity, economic growth, and cultural pride,” he said.

AirBorneo will take over and expand services previously offered by MASwings, providing both full-service flights and essential Rural Air Services to Sarawak’s remote communities.

Its brand identity, inspired by Sarawak’s colours and motifs, symbolises unity in diversity and pays tribute to the state’s rich heritage.

According to the airline in a statement, the “Wings of Unity” design draws inspiration from Sarawak’s natural environment — embodying freedom through the wind, progress through the river, and resilience through the deep roots of tradition.

The event was also attended by Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, as well as other dignitaries. — The Borneo Post