KULAI, Aug 19 — The Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu) has immediately allocated RM300,000 to build a retaining wall at a slope to prevent the Sri Maha Saraswathy Temple in Taman Putri here from collapse due to soil erosion.

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the work to put up the retaining wall will start this September and take about three months.

“The soil erosion is due to landslides and this has been going on for the past six months.

“We cannot wait aa the erosion will get worse and costs will increase. In addition, there is a risk that the Hindu temple could collapse," he told reporters after visiting the site with MPKu councillors here today.

Mohd Jafni, who is also the Bukit Permai assemblyman, explained that the process of strengthening the soil structure on the slope needs to be done before erecting a concrete retaining wall.

He said the immediate RM300,00 allocation came from MPKu as the application to the Housing and Local Government Ministry is still pending.