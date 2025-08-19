NIBONG TEBAL, Aug 19 — Police have detained another tipper lorry driver for obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties and driving recklessly during Op Bersepadu and Op Samseng Jalanan at the Jawi Toll Plaza area Sunday.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said the 24-year-old local man was arrested in Padang Serai, Kedah, and a urine test found him positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

“In the incident, a lorry was driven dangerously and nearly rammed into police personnel. It crashed through the toll barrier and ran a red light before it was successfully tracked down,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 and Section 279 of the Penal Code, and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, he said police had detained one of the two tipper lorry drivers involved in the incident.

The lorry had run a red light at Bukit Panchor and nearly hit the policeman on duty. The driver also drove dangerously along Jalan Transkrian before he was apprehended with the assistance of a patrol car (MPV) and motorcycle patrol unit at Jalan Sungai Duan, Kampung Ladang Kalidonia. — Bernama