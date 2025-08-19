JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 19 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, has decreed the implementation of an all-out campaign against bullying in the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government will uphold Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s decree by ensuring that Johor does not compromise and maintains zero tolerance for bullying.

“For your information, the Johor Regent has agreed to hold an ‘all-out campaign against bullying.

“The state government will welcome the call and continue efforts to ensure that we adopt a zero tolerance when it comes to bullying in Johor,” he said after accompanying Tunku Mahkota Ismail to visit Izzul Islam Azuan Isaidi, 10, at the KPJ Puteri Specialist Hospital here today.

The Year Four student had reportedly been bullied in two separate incidents, which left him with a concussion.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail was joined by his son Johor Raja Muda, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim during the visit.

He called for stricter disciplinary actions in light of the alleged bullying case.

“Bullying must be curbed, and stricter enforcement measures must be implemented immediately to ensure that educational institutions are a safe place for children,” he decreed in a post in his official Facebook Page today.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said that all agencies including the police, schools under the Education Ministry, religious schools and agencies under the state government will cooperate in ensuring that the campaign is successfully implemented.

“To any bullies, this is a clear warning as we will not tolerate such behaviour.

“We want Johoreans to develop in a safe, peaceful and conducive environment. The culture of bullying will never be accepted,” he said.