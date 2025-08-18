ALOR SETAR, Aug 18 — Police have arrested seven individuals, including two women, in connection with a counterfeit money scam involving fake RM100 notes used at several retail premises around Langkawi.

Langkawi police chief ACP Shariman Ashari confirmed that authorities have received four reports of counterfeit RM100 notes being used in transactions at businesses in Chenang, Padang Matsirat, and Kuah.

"Following the reports and tips from the public, police apprehended five men and two local women, aged between 24 and 36, in two separate locations starting from 8.30pm yesterday," he said in a statement last night.

Urine tests on the suspects revealed all tested positive for drugs, and some have prior criminal records linked to drugs and other offences.

The suspects have been remanded for three days until Tuesday.

The case is being investigated under Section 489B of the Penal Code. — Bernama