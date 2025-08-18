KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) today said it has decided to charge several suspects involved in the bullying of late student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

It said the decision was made after reviewing investigation papers referred by the police.

“The decision to proceed with charges in relation to the bullying offence was made on the basis that the charges will not interfere with the inquest proceedings that are to be held,” it said in a statement here.

It added that the decision to charge the suspects would not affect the ongoing investigation into Zara Qairina’s death, and the inquest proceedings would continue to take place in court.

Earlier today, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the investigation into the death centres on three key elements, namely bullying, neglect, and sexual harassment.

He said the police had also submitted their investigation papers to the AGC after taking statements from 195 witnesses.

The Coroner’s Court in Kota Kinabalu also today fixed September 3 for the start of the inquest into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir to determine any criminal elements.

Lawyer for the family Hamid Ismail said that the inquest will be heard before coroner judge Azreena Aziz and could involve up to 195 witnesses, though the final number will be determined by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Last week, the AGC decided to hold an inquest into the death of Zara Qairina after reviewing the investigation report submitted by the police.

The inquest will be conducted under subsection 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593).

The death of the 13-year-old SMKA Tun Mustapha student in Papar, Sabah after an alleged bullying incident has sparked public outrage nationwide and renewed calls for safer schools.

Zara Qairina was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on July 17 after being found severely injured and unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at 4am on July 16.