KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The visa status held by foreigners does not grant them immunity to break the law in this country.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said firm and stringent action will be taken against any foreign national who violates Malaysia’s laws, including breaching pass conditions, posing a security threat, or disturbing public order.

He said actions taken include pass cancellation, blacklisting, and deportation to the country of origin, and this principle is applied consistently, irrespective of the individual’s background or status.

“Visa status, whether as a student, investor, long-term visit pass holder, or participant in the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme, does not provide immunity from the laws of this country.

“The safety of Malaysians and the sovereignty of the nation are non-negotiable priorities,” he said in a statement last night.

Saifuddin said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) consistently carries out its enforcement duties in a professional manner, without discrimination or exceptions based on race or country of origin, particularly in cases involving foreigners.

He added that the law investigates all reports involving foreign nationals and takes appropriate action to ensure public safety, including in cases that receive media coverage.

“Recent incidents involving foreigners that have gone viral have drawn public attention, but it must be emphasised that each case will be handled properly through existing laws,” he said.

He further said that Malaysia has specified that the recruitment of low-skilled foreign workers is permitted only from 15 officially designated source countries, and China is not among them.

He added that the presence of Chinese workers in Malaysia in the low-skilled category is tied explicitly to high-impact government projects, including the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

“As of August 15, a total of 30,679 Chinese nationals were registered as professional expatriates in Malaysia, with the construction sector recording the highest number at 10,825, followed by manufacturing (6,407), services (5,385), information and communications technology (4,477), and other sectors (3,585).

“The presence of Chinese nationals in Malaysia’s workforce is concentrated mainly in professional sectors and large-scale projects requiring specific technical expertise, not in the category of unskilled foreign workers,” he said.

In line with the aspirations of the Madani Government, he said Malaysia remains open to investment, education, and international cooperation, but such openness will never come at the expense of public safety and national sovereignty.

Saifuddin also urged Malaysians to remain calm and confident that the authorities are carrying out their duties effectively and will continue to do so.

“Every threat will be dealt with accordingly, to ensure Malaysia remains a safe, sovereign, and prosperous nation for all,” he said. — Bernama