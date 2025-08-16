KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has confirmed that it has not held any official discussions with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) on seat negotiations or cooperation ahead of the Sabah state election.

According to national daily Utusan Malaysia, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi acknowledged that at least three-cornered fights were unavoidable due to the likelihood of participation by other parties, including new ones.

He stressed, however, that there would be no clashes or overlapping seats between BN and its ally, Pakatan Harapan (PH), while respecting negotiations between PH and GRS.

“What has been finalised is BN-PH, and we respect PH-GRS. There are no direct negotiations between BN and GRS. So far, any other talks to avoid three-cornered contests or overlapping seats are taking place behind the scenes.

“However, I believe that with so many new parties in Sabah wanting to contest this time, three-cornered contests cannot be avoided — it could even go up to eight-cornered fights.

“That’s the reality of Sabah’s political landscape. But BN and PH will not clash in any seats,” he told reporters at the 16th National-level Civil Defence Student Corps (Kor Sispa) Graduation Parade and Commissioning Ceremony in Shah Alam today.

Utusan Malaysia previously reported that efforts to form a BN-PH-GRS coalition to face the Sabah polls, expected in October, were becoming increasingly difficult as seat negotiations had reached an impasse.

Although such a coalition was seen as a way to avoid vote-splitting and secure a majority victory, GRS’ demand to contest at least 70 out of the 73 state assembly seats has raised concerns, particularly in BN’s traditional strongholds.

If GRS insists on its demand, the chances of forming a grand coalition may collapse. But if GRS is willing to soften its stance and renegotiate, the path towards establishing a unity government at the state level could still be realised.