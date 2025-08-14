SEREMBAN, Aug 14 — The police reportedly believe that the 28-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in front of a house in Taman Sri Pagi, Senawang, on Monday evening could be linked to a marital dispute.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said preliminary investigations suggested the suspect confronted the victim over an alleged relationship involving the suspect’s spouse.

“Investigations revealed that the 28-year-old victim was said to have had an affair with the suspect’s wife, and that they had reportedly become acquainted a month ago through social media,” he was quoted telling Berita Harian.

He said the suspect had no criminal record, and urine tests showed he was free from drug abuse.

Earlier, it was reported that a man had died after being stabbed in front of a house on Monday after a disagreement at around 6.50pm.

The victim was confirmed dead at the scene at 7.28 pm by a medical officer from the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital.

Earlier this week, Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the 31-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene with the help of residents at the housing estate, and police seized a knife.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and the motive for the incident was still under investigation. The suspect would be remanded until August 18.