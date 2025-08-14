KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The rationalisation of Petronas’ asset portfolio and the national oil company’s strategies to navigate global market uncertainties, particularly through the sale of assets in countries such as Canada and Brazil, are among the issues set to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH-Balik Pulau) will pose the question to the Prime Minister during Minister’s Question Time.

During the same session, Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) will ask the Prime Minister to provide a list of outdated laws slated for amendment or repeal, along with the timeline for implementation, to ensure they align with reform principles.

Meanwhile, during the questions for oral answers session, Roy Angau anak Gingkoi (GPS-Lubok Antu) will seek clarification from the Prime Minister on whether the National Security Council plans to build border security roads along the Sarawak–Kalimantan border to enhance security in the area.

There will also be a question from Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (PN-Sungai Besar) to the Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister regarding the current number of micro, small and medium-scale entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, and those from the informal sector, as well as their projected e-Invoice participation rate.

Also listed is a question from Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (BN-Putatan), who will ask the Education Minister to state the forms of teaching and learning training that have been, are being, and will be prioritised to enhance teacher efficiency and the digital literacy of rural students, in line with the target of equipping more than 10,000 schools with smart boards by 2027.

After the session, the sitting will continue with the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), which began yesterday and has so far seen participation from 148 MPs.

13MP, themed “Redesigning Development,” was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 31, with RM611 billion in investments to be allocated by the government to drive national development from 2026 to 2030.

The current Dewan Rakyat session runs for 24 days until August 28. — Bernama