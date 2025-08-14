KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) recorded a total investment income of RM38.92 billion for the first half ended June 30, 2025, a three per cent increase from RM37.90 billion in the same period last year.

The total investment income included a RM0.44 billion mark-to-market gain on securities that have not been realised, mainly due to foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

In line with the EPF’s policy, this gain will not be distributable as dividends, the fund said in a statement today. — Bernama