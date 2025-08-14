KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today clarified that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was not instructed to investigate Pagoh Member of Parliament Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over the recent RON95 targeted subsidy issue.

Instead, the Prime Minister said MCMC was asked to verify the authenticity of the sources that were referred to in relation to the matter.

“I asked MCMC for clarification. Some misunderstood and claimed that MCMC is being asked to investigate Pagoh. No. Let me clarify. I said that the information came from one, two, or three sources. I told them (MCMC), please investigate these sources.

“If the sources are found to be unreliable, then the statement (based on them) is not valid. But let’s wait for MCMC’s findings first,” he said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said this in reply to a supplementary question by Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) on whether or not he would apologise to Muhyiddin pertaining to the issue.

In the Dewan Rakyat last week, Muhyiddin, who is also the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, demanded an apology from Anwar for accusing him of defending foreigners over the RON95 targeted subsidy initiative.

Addressing the matter further, Anwar said he would not hesitate to offer his apology to Muhyiddin, but only after MCMC completes its verification process regarding the sources of the information.

“I have no issue with apologising. But we’re still waiting for confirmation. One source has already been found to be inaccurate. If the remaining two are also found to be false, I have no problem apologising.

“If MCMC confirms it, I will clarify and apologise to Pagoh MP, but let’s wait for it first,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the issue of legal immunity, Anwar explained that his application to refer eight legal questions to the Federal Court was regarding the interpretation of whether an action against the Prime Minister could be considered frivolous, vexatious or an abuse of process.

“Immunity means that it cannot be disputed. The application is for the court to decide in cases whether it is possible for anyone to attack the Prime Minister in a frivolous and vexatious manner that interferes with our field of work.

“That is what the application is all about, and it is up to the court. The court makes the decision, not the Prime Minister,” he said in reply to Chaa Kee Chin (PH-Rasah), who asked him to clarify the allegation that he was applying for legal immunity from civil and criminal cases in court. — Bernama