KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Home Ministry has assured that investigations into the attack on the son of Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli will be conducted fairly and in accordance with the law, without regard to the status or background of any party involved.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have been mobilised to carry out a thorough probe to identify those responsible and ensure they face justice.

“I have personally contacted YB Rafizi Ramli upon being informed of the incident.

“I wish to express my deepest sympathy and concern for him and his family, and pray for his son’s speedy recovery,” Saifuddin said in a statement today.

The minister emphasised that public safety remains the ministry’s top priority and that there will be no compromise on any form of violence or threat.

He also urged the public to refrain from speculation and allow the police to carry out their investigation according to the law.

Earlier, Rafizi said in a statement that his son was physically attacked by two unknown individuals at a shopping mall in Putrajaya today.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1.45pm as his wife and son were getting into their car, when his son was suddenly grabbed and pricked with a syringe.