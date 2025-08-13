KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said internet and communications coverage in Malaysia’s populated areas has reached 98.82 per cent.

For 5G services, he said Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) has completed 7,489 transmitter sites, delivering 82.4 per cent coverage in populated areas nationwide.

“As of July 31, internet and communications coverage in populated areas across Malaysia stood at 98.82 per cent, while in the Tanjung Karang constituency it was 99.75 per cent,” he told Dewan Rakyat.

Fahmi was replying to Tanjung Karang MP Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi, who had asked for updates and data on the progress of the 5G project, particularly within the constituency.

He said the expansion of 5G coverage to rural areas, including Tanjung Karang, will be carried out in stages based on needs and infrastructure readiness.

The minister said the second 5G network, operated by U Mobile, was launched on July 14 following progress discussions with MCMC, with 1,232 sites upgraded and 17 more planned in Tanjung Karang.

“As of July 31, 5G mobile broadband penetration stood at 82.7 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants, with over 28 million internet accounts using 5G services,” he added.

Fahmi said the rollout of Jendela Phase 1 is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, while plans for Phase 2 are under review and will be announced by MCMC in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The review includes assessing suitable service delivery methods and the capacity of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USP Fund) to finance capital and operational expenditures.

He said project locations are also being identified, with possible solutions including building new towers and providing internet via satellite.