PORT DICKSON, Aug 12 — Fish, prawns and squid in the waters of Port Dickson remain safe for consumption, Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department director Kasim Tawe said today.

He added that marine life such as fish and prawns are safe to eat as these species look for their own food unlike the majority of cockles and mussels that are bred.

“Fish, prawns and species that move around aren’t dangerous, but mussels and cockles are because they’re bred, they absorb food from feeding filters for consumption.

“Their ability to keep toxins in their bodies is much higher and if it is in excess it can cause poisoning and affect human health,” he told reporters after taking the second sea water sample from Port Dickson here today

The results of the second sample are expected on Thursday and the department will announce the next move based on the results, he said, adding that almost 100 mussel breeders and cockle gatherers in the Port Dickson area have been advised to stop looking for, gathering or harvesting shellfish temporarily. — Bernama