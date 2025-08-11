BANDAR PERMAISURI, Aug 11 — A 12-year-old girl with health issues has been reported missing after failing to return home for a day in Perumahan Kos Rendah Sungai Tong.

Setiu police chief Supt Mohd Zain Mat Dris said Adriana Batrisya Mohd Ridzuan, who suffers from stomach problems, left the house on Saturday afternoon.

When her family could not locate her, her father lodged a report at the Sungai Tong Police Station yesterday afternoon.

“Preliminary investigations reveal Adriana had dropped out of school in Year Four due to her health condition. Since then, she has been staying at home with her mother, father, and eight-year-old brother.

“She had no close friends, but is believed to have befriended a young man through TikTok,” he said in a statement.

Authorities appealed to anyone with information to contact the Setiu police headquarters at 09-6098222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama