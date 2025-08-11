GEORGE TOWN, Aug 11 — The owner of a hardware shop on Jalan Bertam Perdana in Kepala Batas on the mainland has been released on police bail after having his statement recorded for allegedly flying the Jalur Gemilang upside down in front of his premises.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman said the 59-year-old man, who was arrested on Saturday night, was released yesterday after police completed recording his statement.

“In total, statements from more than 10 people have been recorded to assist in the investigation into the inverted Jalur Gemilang incident, and we have also completed the investigation papers.

“The shop owner was released on police bail at about 3 pm yesterday, and the investigation papers were sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office today. We are awaiting further instructions,” he told reporters here today.

Anuar said police are investigating the case under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He gave an assurance that police would be transparent in their investigations.

“Police investigations found that the shop owner hoisted the flag upside down, while one of his workers stood beside him recording the incident. However, a video of the incident has gone viral,” he said.

On claims that certain quarters intended to hold a demonstration over the matter, Anuar confirmed that police had received information about the planned protest, initially scheduled to be held in front of the premises today.

“We have advised them not to proceed with the protest to avoid any public order issues in the area, especially since police have already conducted investigations into the case,” he said. — Bernama