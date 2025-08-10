KEPALA BATAS, Aug 10 — Police detained the owner of a hardware store in Jalan Bertam Perdana here, following a flap over the Jalur Gemilang being flown upside down in front of his premises yesterday.

Acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the arrest of the 59-year-old man was made last night in the Kepala Batas area.

“The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

“The investigation papers will be referred to the Penang deputy public prosecutor’s office tomorrow with a proposed charge,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Alwi stated that so far, police have received 16 reports regarding the incident, 12 of which were lodged in the state, while the other four were reported outside the Penang contingent.

He said the police view such acts seriously and reminded the public to respect the Jalur Gemilang as a symbol of national sovereignty.

Yesterday, a 21-second video went viral on social media showing two men at a hardware store here, who appeared to have deliberately installed and hoisted the Jalur Gemilang upside down, earning the wrath of netizens.

Following this, several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Bertam assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican filed a police report. — Bernama