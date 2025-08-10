KAZAN, Aug 10 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today visited the Kazan Helicopter Plant (KHP), one of the world’s largest helicopter manufacturers.

Accompanied by the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, His Majesty was welcomed by KHP general director Nikolai Yakovlev.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who is also Minister-in-Attendance, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, and Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai.

During the visit, His Majesty was briefed on the plant’s operations, before touring the assembly facilities and the showroom.

Sultan Ibrahim was also introduced to a range of helicopters produced by the Kazan enterprise, including the Mi-38 with a high-comfort cabin, the Mi-8MTV-1 in transport and premium configurations, and the light Ansat helicopters in police and medical variants.

His Majesty also inspected the interior of several helicopters at the showroom.

Before concluding the programme, Sultan Ibrahim viewed an exhibition highlighting Tatarstan’s industrial capabilities at the new flight test building.

The visit to Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, is part of His Majesty’s state visit to Russia, undertaken at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. — Bernama