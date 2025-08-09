KAZAN, Aug 9 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, expressed hope that his visit to Kazan would inspire stronger ties between Malaysia and the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

In his address when receiving an audience from the Rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, at the Kazan Kremlin Presidential Palace here yesterday, Sultan Ibrahim said he was pleased with the growing engagements between the peoples of Malaysia and Tatarstan in economic, institutional and cultural cooperation.

“We hold your leadership in the Strategic Vision Group ‘Russia-lslamic World’ in the highest regard. It stands as a testament to your dedication to the advancement of the Muslim ummah,” said His Majesty.

Looking ahead, Sultan Ibrahim highlighted significant potential for enhanced collaboration in sectors such as petrochemicals, innovation, Islamic finance and the halal industry.

“I also take pleasure in witnessing the expansion of academic exchanges between our institutions of higher learning,” said His Majesty.

The King noted that Malaysian and Russian universities, including several in Kazan, have developed strong partnerships, including joint research in emerging fields such as engineering, energy and computer science.

“I commend the ongoing collaboration between Kazan Federal University and Kazan National Research Technological University with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, located in my state, Johor,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

His Majesty also said that the prospect of resuming direct air connectivity between Russia and Malaysia has been encouraging, which would open new avenues for tourism, commerce, and enhance people-to-people exchanges.

“I hope to see more students and tourists from Tatarstan choosing Malaysia as their preferred destination,” he said.

In the meantime, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his joy at renewing his close friendship with Minnikhanov at the historical landmark of the Kazan Kremlin.

“Rakh-mat – your generosity and warmth will long be remembered,” he said.

Prior to the meeting, His Majesty was warmly welcomed by Minnikhanov at the Kazan Kremlin, followed by a photo session against the scenic backdrop of the Volga River.

The audience was followed by a reception hosted by Minnikhanov in honour of His Majesty at the Banquet Hall of the palace.

Kazan is the capital of Tatarstan, one of Russia’s most prominent autonomous republics, known for its cultural diversity and Muslim-majority population.

Sultan Ibrahim arrived in Kazan this morning for the second segment of his state visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. — Bernama