PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 — Wisma Putra today said it is providing consular aid to two Malaysian tourists who were set on fire by a Thai man in Bangkok earlier this week.

Consular officers have visited the injured Malaysians who are currently receiving medical treatment in separate hospitals to monitor their condition and ensure necessary support is provided.

The consular officials have also arranged for their immediate family members to travel there today.

“The Ministry has been informed that the Thai authorities are conducting a full investigation into the incident.

“Malaysia places its full trust in the Thai authorities to carry out a thorough and transparent

investigation, and will provide full cooperation as required,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a press statement.

Yesterday, news agencies reported the shocking street attack by a Thai boxer who poured thinner on two Malaysians – a man and a women – while they were sitting on some steps at a shopping mall on Ratchadamri Road in the Thai capital on August 7.

The stunned Malaysians ran off, but were chased by the attacker who then set them on fire.

People in the area were reported to have rushed to the duo’s aid and stopped the attacker who claimed he had lost his job and was randomly venting his frustrations on the Malaysians.

National news agency Bernama named the Malaysians as Ong, a 26-year-old man and Gan, a 27-year-old woman.

Ong was reported to have sustained serious but not life threatening second-degree burns across his upper body, both front and back, and is currently warded in the Intensive Care Unit at Police General Hospital.

Gan is receiving treatment at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for 36 per cent, second degree burns.

She is reported to be conscious and her condition is stable.