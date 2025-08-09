BACHOK, Aug 9 — Malaysia is ready to mediate the conflict in Southern Thailand and work to end the tension between the two sides, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Malaysia would step up efforts to find peace in the region so that Islamic studies can continue and the Malay language can continue to be upheld.

“The issue in Southern Thailand is an internal matter of the Thai government and I have contacted them (Thai government) who have shown their willingness to continue to try to stop the tension, especially the violence on both sides.

“I am confident that with the wisdom of the Thai leadership, efforts to find peace and security will continue so that the area can be developed, Islamic studies strengthened, and the Malay language upheld,” he said.

He told reporters yesterday after attending a goodwill gathering with the leaders and students of Pusat Pengajian Pondok Yayasan Islam Kelantan, Taman Sri Cempaka, here.

On August 5, the media reported that Muslim residents in the southern region of Thailand asked Anwar to play a role as a peacemaker to end the protracted conflict in the area which has claimed thousands of lives over the past few decades.

Meanwhile, commenting on the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, Anwar hoped that peace and tranquility between the two countries would continue to prevail.

”Alhamdulillah, the efforts to reconcile in Thailand and Cambodia will hopefully be sustained and this will also help our Muslim friends there as well as when we try to work for peace or reduce tensions in Myanmar.

”Attacks on Muslims, especially the Rohingya, have decreased significantly, which is why Malaysia must continue,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar was reported to have said that Malaysia would continue to play a facilitating role in helping resolve the border issue between Thailand and Cambodia, as agreed by both countries.

Today, Anwar was reported to have said that the swift and effective ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia was an extraordinary achievement that had never happened before for ASEAN, thus proving the strength, commitment and determination of its leaders.

Meanwhile, Anwar also announced that he would channel RM2.1 million in aid to Pusat Pengajian Pondok Yayasan Islam Kelantan.

He said that aid to cover the damage to the school study centre would be expedited by several months more.

”Of course, schools like this under the management of the Kelantan Islamic Foundation need some attention from the central government, I have promised to work on (assistance).

”God willing, for the start, there is major damage so we will approve RM2.1 million immediately in the next few months, then we will study the application in its entirety, including around 246 schools like this which are in very poor condition throughout the country,” he said.

Present were Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat. — Bernama