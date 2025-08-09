KOTA BHARU, Aug 9 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have confirmed that four of six individuals held by the Thai authorities over drug related offences have been returned to Malaysia yesterday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed when contacted by Bernama that Mohd Affendi Ahmad, 35, Eridieka Mohd Noor, 33, Mohamad Alif Deraman, 33, and Zuhaira Nasrin, 26, returned to Malaysia yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said that the four were allowed to rejoin their families at 6.30 pm after spending about six hours giving their statements at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters yesterday, adding that they tested negative for drugs.

Two of the six individuals, dikir barat singer Wan Norshaheeda Azlin Wan and Nur Aida Mamat, 33, were allowed to return to Malaysia yesterday.

The six were arrested on Nov 1 for allegedly possessing 6,059 Yaba pills and were subsequently released two days ago by the Narathiwat prison court after Thai prosecutors failed to produce witnesses and evidence for the appeal against a previous court decision. — Bernama