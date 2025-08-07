KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is urging all parties to stop any action of uploading or sharing unverified information related to the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said police have detected the spread of information and a child’s pictures linked to the Zara Qairina case by irresponsible parties on social media.

He stated that the shared information is inaccurate and has the potential to confuse the public, besides potentially affecting the ongoing investigation and hindering the process of justice for all involved.

“The entire investigation process for the case, including the post-mortem issue, is being conducted according to existing procedures and legal provisions, and all parties are advised to stop any action of uploading or sharing unverified information, including disclosing information related to the case investigation,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Khalid said the act of disclosing information related to the case can be investigated under Section 15 of the Child Act 2001, which involves a prohibition on revealing the identity, address, school name, and pictures of the child involved, as well as Section 203A of the Penal Code for offenses related to the disclosure of information.

“The individuals involved can also be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of a network facility or network service. Adherence to the law is the basis of national peace and well-being. Any violation will be met with firm action in accordance with existing provisions,” he said.

Zara Qairina, 13, was confirmed to have died at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on July 17.

The student was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near the dormitory of a religious school in Papar at 4 am on July 16.

The investigation into the case is currently being finalised by the police after being returned by the Attorney-General’s Chambers yesterday. — Bernama