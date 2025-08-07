KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — A housewife was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of her seven-month-old adopted daughter in July.

Siti Subrina Imran, 37, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim, but no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

She was charged with murdering the infant at a condominium unit in Jalan Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, at 7am on July 30.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Iman Nurhidayah Ezani appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed October 13 for mention of the case.

Earlier, media reports stated that the baby girl was found unconscious in the living room of a condominium unit in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed that police received an emergency call from a man claiming that his adopted daughter had been found unconscious at their residence for unknown reasons.

He said that when police arrived at the scene, they found the baby lying in the living room with visible bruises and bluish skin. — Bernama