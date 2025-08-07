SHAH ALAM, Aug 7 — A 41-year-old housewife pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to three charges of possessing 205 Malaysian passports, identity cards belonging to three men, and one fake MyKad last month.

N Paarvathy entered the plea after the charges were read out before Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman.

According to the first charge, she was accused of being in possession of 205 Malaysian passports under Section 12(1)(f) of the Passports Act 1966, which carries a maximum fine of RM10,000, imprisonment of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

For the second and third charges, she was accused of possessing a fake MyKad in the name of a 24-year-old man, as well as three MyKads belonging to men aged 19, 21, and 31, without a reasonable excuse.

The offences were allegedly committed at a condominium unit in Taman Puchong Hartamas, Puchong, at 12.10 am on July 11.

The second and third charges were brought under Regulations 25(1)(o) and 25(1)(e) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, which carry a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhidayah Abdullah Sani proposed that bail be set at RM30,000 for all charges, with an additional condition that the accused report to the nearest police station once a month.

However, the accused’s counsel, Yogamani M Marappan, appealed for minimum bail, citing that his client was unemployed and financially dependent on her husband.

The magistrate allowed bail at RM15,000 for all charges with one surety, and fixed case mention for Sept 22. — Bernama