KUANTAN, Aug 6 — Police are tracking down a 44-year-old man, suspected of being involved in a breach of trust case involving RM3 million worth of casino chips in Genting Highlands, Bentong.

Pahang Deputy Police Chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said they received a report from a 32-year-old junket company manager who stated that the casino chips were taken from a closed casino room at the resort.

“Initial police investigations have identified a 44-year-old local man as the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a minimum penalty of one year and a maximum of 14 years in prison, as well as caning and a fine upon conviction.

The public with information about the suspect have been urged to contact the Bentong District Control Centre (DCC) at 09-2222222 or visit any nearby police station. — Bernama