GURUN, Aug 6 — A police corporal pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate's Court here today to a charge of dangerous driving, resulting in the death of a teenage boy last week.

Azhar Mat Saini, 52, was charged with driving in a dangerous manner that caused the death of motorcyclist Muhammad Nur Iman Danial Mohd Roshidi, 16, at a traffic light in Guar Chempedak town here at 9pm last July 28.

The charge, under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, for causing death by dangerous driving, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and a fine of up to RM50,000 upon conviction.

Magistrate Anis Suraya Ahmad allowed Azhar, who is with the Yan District Police Headquarters, bail of RM6,000 with one surety and set September 29 for mention for the submission of documents.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nik Nurhazirah Tuan Yahya, while the accused was represented by lawyer S. Parameswaran. — Bernama