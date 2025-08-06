SHAH ALAM, Aug 6 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh urged Chief Ministers and Menteris Besar to provide sufficient funds for youth and sports development for the coming year.

Hannah said this step is crucial to help the executive council members responsible for these portfolios to implement more development programmes in their respective jurisdictions.

“I want to urge all Chief Ministers and Menteris Besar in the coming weeks, as they prepare to table next year’s state budgets, to allocate sufficient funds to assist their state youth and sports excos.

“This is not a small portfolio; it looks after the future assets (of the country) and promotes a healthy lifestyle. If they receive adequate budgets, they can implement many more development programmes, but usually, it’s not enough,” she said.

She was speaking at a press conference after chairing the Malaysia Games (Sukma) Supreme Committee Meeting here yesterday.

Hannah also chaired the first Meeting of Ministers and Excos on Youth and Sports Development 2025 yesterday, which was also attended by state youth and sports excos.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in a media statement distributed after the meeting, stated that as of Monday (August 4), the Registrar of Youth Societies records showed that 54 per cent or 53,513 office holders in youth organisations are individuals under the age of 30.

This follows the enforcement of the youth age limit in line with the Youth Societies and Youth Development Act (Amendment) 2019 [Act A1602].

“The enforcement of the Act is expected to have a direct impact on the 8,233 youth organisations registered under the Registrar of Youth Societies office,” the statement read. — Bernama