KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — A car caught fire at Kilometre 6.8 of the Penang Bridge heading from Butterworth towards the island this morning, worsening the usual rush hour traffic.

According to the Penang Fire and Rescue Department, the incident did not result in any injuries as all passengers managed to escape safely.

The fire caused heavy traffic congestion, with vehicles moving slowly towards George Town.

The department said its personnel arrived promptly at the scene and successfully extinguished the blaze.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Plus Malaysia, via its @plustrafik account, earlier reported that the left lane was blocked and advised motorists to drive cautiously. At 9.22am, it said the situation was resolved.