ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 5 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Johor branch has initiated an investigation into a viral incident involving a foreign-registered vehicle that was seen filling RON95 petrol into a plastic container at a petrol station here.

Johor KPDN, in a Facebook post today, stated that an inspection was carried out yesterday by a team of enforcement officers. The team reviewed CCTV footage, obtained the vehicle driver’s purchase receipt and located the owner of the petrol station involved.

“Johor KPDN has met with the station owner and issued a stern warning to remain vigilant to ensure such incidents do not recur. A case has been opened under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” read the post.

If found guilty, individuals can face a fine of up to RM1 million, a maximum of three years’ imprisonment, or both. For subsequent offences, the fine may increase to RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

For companies, fines can reach up to RM2 million, with repeat offenders facing fines of up to RM5 million.

KPDN also urged the public to report any misconduct related to controlled goods and subsidies to the authorities, so enforcement actions can be taken promptly and effectively.

Earlier, a photograph went viral showing the owner of a luxury vehicle, registered in Singapore, filling RON95 petrol into a plastic container at a petrol station in the Iskandar Puteri area. — Bernama