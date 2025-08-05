KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — A teacher pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, today to four charges of child sexual offences against an 11-year-old male pupil in March and May last year.

Syahril Faiza Zakaria, 51, was accused of committing two of the offences inside a car at 2pm in March 2024, and the other two in the toilet of a resort at Pantai Cahaya Bulan, also in May of the same year, according to a report by national news agency Bernama.

All four charges were framed under Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, read together with Section 16.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and whipping for each charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Faiz Fitri Mohamad did not offer bail, citing public interest, the victim’s welfare, and the accused’s position of trust.

Defence lawyer Mohd Saifullah Che Mat appealed for bail, arguing that his client was not a flight risk, had been suffering from a heart condition since May, was diagnosed with severe depression, and was unmarried.

He added that his client, previously serving at a primary school in Tumpat, had since been transferred to the district education office.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah granted bail at RM30,000 for all charges, with additional conditions that the accused must not contact the victim directly or indirectly, and must report to the police once every two months.

The court set September 10 for mention and document submission.