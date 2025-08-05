KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Malaysia's role in facilitating peace talks and a ceasefire in the Thailand-Cambodia conflict is among the focus of Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Based on the Order Paper on the Parliament portal, the matter was raised by Rodiyah Sapiee (GPS-Batang Sadong) to the Prime Minister during Minister’s Question Time.

In the same session, Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (PN-Kuala Kangsar) also sought clarification from the Prime Minister on whether the Madani Government was managing the national debt responsibly.

Meanwhile, in the question and answer session, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Warisan-Kota Belud) asked the Foreign Minister about the proposed Joint Development with Indonesia in the ND 6 and ND 7 Ambalat blocks.

She also wanted to know whether the same method would be used through the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Authority (MTJDA) or another method given that the rights of Sabah as well as Sarawak are protected under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) asked the Prime Minister to state the government's decision after a holistic engagement session with stakeholders regarding the status of the establishment of the Malaysian Ombudsman, as well as the next steps to expedite its establishment.

In addition, Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau) asked the Minister of Defence if the ministry had plans to integrate the use of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology in the country's air defence system.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will then resume with the debate session on the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13) motion tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Thursday.

This Dewan Rakyat session will last for 24 days until August 28. — Bernama