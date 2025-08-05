KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has denied the issuance of a letter dated July 28, 2025, which has gone viral on social media, that was supposedly from the ministry regarding a gratuity payment to an individual.

Nanta said that the letter was fake and was never sent out by the ministry or by him as the minister.

“The ministry never issued any official invitation for such a gratuity payment ceremony. As such, I advise the public not to be deceived by such documents, which clearly contain elements of fraud and impersonation,” he said.

He said the ministry had taken note of the matter and is working together with the authorities to conduct further investigation.

Those who have any doubts about the authenticity of documents or communications allegedly from the ministry are advised to contact the ministry’s official channels via its website at www.kkr.gov.my or the ministry’s official hotline.

Previously, a letter had gone viral on social media claiming that a gratuity payment of over RM26 million was supposed to be presented to the next of kin of an individual at a ceremony to be held at the ministry here today. — Bernama