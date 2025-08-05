GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 — A man was caught by the homeowner after returning to a house he had burglarised in Batu Maung here yesterday to collect items he had left behind.

South-west district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said initial investigations revealed that the suspect entered the house through the back door while the housemaid was outside disposing of the trash.

“When the suspect noticed the homeowner’s presence, he tried to escape but later returned to collect forgotten items.

“The homeowner and a friend managed to apprehend the suspect and handed him over to the police patrol unit (MPV) in Zone 3, Batu Maung,” he said in a statement last night.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines, and benzodiazepines in an initial urine test. He also has a prior record of drug-related offences.

“He will be brought before the Balik Pulau Magistrate’s Court today for a remand order, Sazalee said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 448 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a 25-second video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the suspect descending the stairs while the homeowner confronted him.

Police traced the video, which had been uploaded to a Facebook account, at 4pm yesterday. — Bernama