KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Thailand and Cambodia have asked Malaysia to keep mediating their ongoing border conflict, even after Malaysia’s term as Asean chair ends next year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said Putrajaya would continue acting as a mediator until the dispute is fully resolved.

“This responsibility is not limited to our position as Asean Chair. Both countries have requested that Malaysia continue its role until a resolution is achieved,” Anwar said.

“Initially, we targeted a resolution within three months. However, in any negotiation, timelines cannot be strictly fixed. What’s important is ensuring progress is made through ceasefires and a genuine commitment towards resolution,” he added.

Anwar also stressed the importance of maintaining Asean centrality in managing regional disputes, warning against the direct involvement of major powers.

He said any future monitoring or peacekeeping presence at the border should comprise representatives from Asean member states only.

“We want to avoid the direct involvement of major powers. These negotiations must remain an Asean initiative,” he said.

He added that external logistical support from countries such as the United States or China may be accepted — but only if offered neutrally and without political interference.

Anwar also urged all parties to refrain from provocations that could derail the ongoing peace efforts.