SHAH ALAM, Aug 4 — The Selangor-level 68th National Day celebration will be held on August 30, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin said the parade will be held as it has been in previous years.

“The only difference this year is that a special address will be held on Friday, August 29…where I will deliver a message to department heads and community representatives, outlining Selangor’s direction leading up to 2026.

“Besides that, it (the address) will present several of the government’s plans, including the First Selangor Plan (RS-1) and the Selangor Smart State initiatives,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the state-level Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign in conjunction with the 2025 National Day celebration at Dewan Jubli Perak here today.

During the ceremony, representatives from the state’s nine districts and land offices, as well as 12 local authorities, received the Jalur Gemilang.

Selangor State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin and state executive councillors were also present.

Amirudin also launched the Selangor State Governance and Service Delivery Reform Framework (RSTU) and officiated the Selangor Civil Servants Assembly, held physically and online, and attended by over 1,000 state civil servants. — Bernama