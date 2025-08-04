MELAKA, Aug 4 — A lorry driver sustained serious leg injuries after an express bus carrying nine passengers collided with the lorry and a trailer at Kilometre 220.5 on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound early this morning.

Melaka Zone 2 Fire and Rescue Department chief, Fire Superintendent Zulkhairani Ramli, said the 23-year-old driver of the seven-tonne lorry sustained injuries to his right leg after being pinned to his seat in the incident, which occurred at around 1am.

“The fire department received a distress call at 1.02 am, after which one fire engine and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle, involving 10 personnel from the Alor Gajah Fire and Rescue Station, were dispatched to the scene.

“The rescue team arrived at the scene at 1.22 am and found that the accident had involved an express bus, a lorry, and a trailer. The lorry driver was trapped inside his vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

He said the 64-year-old express bus driver, his passengers, and the 56-year-old 14-tonne trailer driver escaped unhurt.

According to him, 15 minutes after being extricated by the rescue team, the lorry driver was transported by the EMRS unit to Rembau Hospital in Negeri Sembilan.

Zulkhairani said, based on information, all three vehicles were travelling in the left lane of the highway. The express bus is believed to have crashed into the lorry and the trailer. — Bernama