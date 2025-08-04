GEORGE TOWN, Aug 4 — Police yesterday arrested five Middle Eastern nationals to assist in the investigation into the theft of money from several foreign tourists who were believed to have been “put under a spell” (pukau) in incidents at hotspots around the city centre.

Penang acting police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the three men and two women, including a married couple, and all aged between 19 and 35, were detained at the Gurney Plaza area under Op Tourist.

“Between July 30 and Aug 1, we received three police reports of cash thefts involving tourists from Taiwan, the Netherlands and Syria, aged between 29 and 52, in the Pulau Tikus and Jalan Penang areas.

“Acting on information, a team from the Timur Laut District Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Division, Pulau Tikus Police Station and the Central Police Station conducted an operation and detained the five Middle Eastern suspects,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that police also seized multiple foreign currencies, two vehicles, and a packet of ganja.

Mohd Alwi said preliminary urine tests revealed that two of the suspects tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

He said the group’s modus operandi was to target foreign tourists by approaching them for a conversation before allegedly asking them to reveal the cash in their possession.

“The suspects will then discreetly take the money and leave the scene. It is reported that the victims would only realise their money was gone after the suspects had left,” he said.

He said all the suspects have been remanded for four days until Aug 6, and the case is being investigated under sections 379 and 380 of the Penal Code and sections 6 and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Alwi said they are committed to ensuring the safety of locals and tourists, and advised the public to be vigilant when dealing with unknown individuals, as well as to safeguard their valuables at all times.

He added that anyone with information can contact the Penang Criminal Investigation Department Operations Room at 04-222 1624 or the nearest police station. — Bernama