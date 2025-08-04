PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — A child psychologist testified in the Sessions Court today that the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin had not been neglected or abused, as indicated by three medical reports from Selayang Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Dr Noor Aishah Rosli, 49, the founder of the CPC International psychology clinic in Bandar Baru Bangi, confirmed that she had reviewed the reports provided by the defence.

When questioned by lawyer Haresh Mahadevan, Dr Noor Aishah said there was no evidence in the reports suggesting that Zayn Rayyan had suffered neglect or abuse.

“The reports show no indication of neglect or abuse,” the fifth defence witness said during examination-in-chief in the proceedings of Ismanira Abdul Manaf, who faces charges of child neglect involving Zayn Rayyan.

Dr Noor Aishah elaborated on the definition of neglect, explaining that the American Psychiatric Association (APA) outlines various forms, including emotional, physical, and educational neglect.

She emphasised that neglect must occur over a consistent period to be classified as such.

“If a child misses lunch because the guardian is sick, it wouldn’t be considered neglect.

“But if the child consistently receives inadequate food and is expected to find food themselves, this could be classified as neglect,” she said.

In relation to the amended charge against Ismanira, which refers to neglect causing potential physical injury to the child, Dr Noor Aishah pointed out that the use of the word “likely” in the charge implies uncertainty and does not definitively point to physical injury.

When questioned whether the amended charge clearly indicated neglect by the accused, the witness responded that it was not specified in the charge.

On July 21, Judge Syahliza Warnoh ordered Ismanira to enter her defence after the prosecution successfully established a prima facie case against the woman, while her husband, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, 30, was acquitted and discharged.

The couple was accused of neglecting their autistic son, Zayn Rayyan, in a manner likely to cause physical injury between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023, in the vicinity of Block R, Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai, extending to a nearby river.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both, upon conviction.

The trial continues tomorrow. — Bernama