KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — At least 30 swimmers, including Raja Kecil Besar Raja Azlan Muzzaffar Shah, were stung by jellyfish during the Teluk Senangin Open Water Swim 2025 held early Saturday morning, according to the New Straits Times.

The incident occurred at around 9am, prompting immediate medical attention for several participants.

Raja Azlan, the son of the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, and Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, was among those affected but reportedly remained in good condition and completed his swim.

A Perak Civil Defence Force (APM) spokesperson told the New Straits Times that “about 30 to 40 swimmers were stung, likely by jellyfish, shortly after the event began.”

“Initial treatment was administered at the on-site medical base by APM and medical personnel from both private and government agencies,” the spokesman said, adding that two children — a nine-year-old from Kajang and a 10-year-old from Lekir — were taken to Seri Manjung Hospital for further treatment.

The event, organised by AMMJB Swimmers Enterprise, drew hundreds of swimmers and spectators.

Event director Saiful Nizam Kamal Arifin confirmed to the New Straits Times that Raja Azlan, who participated in the 3km swim for the 12–19 age group, was stung on the leg but was unfazed.

“He got stung on the leg, but it was very minor. I think, if you really look closely, it’s just red, like something bit him, like a mosquito bite. But he’s okay,” Saiful said.

“At that time, Tuanku (Zara) asked him during the first loop, ‘Are you okay?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, okay, okay, I’m going for another loop.’ He was fine. And he even finished it in style.”

Saiful noted that jellyfish are one of the many natural challenges faced in open water swimming, alongside weather conditions and ocean currents.