KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Johor and Singapore have proposed introducing cross-border e-hailing services as an alternative mode of transport for commuters.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the proposal was among the matters discussed during his meeting with Singapore’s Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow on Friday.

“This service not only offers more flexible, on-demand mobility options for users but also has the potential to ease congestion on major routes and create income opportunities for local drivers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“It could also serve as a catalyst for a more user-friendly, safe and competitive transport system, while strengthening integration between both countries’ public transport networks.”

Onn Hafiz said discussions also touched on the progress of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project, which is scheduled to begin operations in January 2027.

“This includes the physical development of the project, coordination of operating schedules, determination of fare structures, and integration of public transport systems between Johor and Singapore.

“There were also proposals to align operating hours and increase the number of cross-border buses, with services starting earlier than the current 5am schedule, to ease congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow at the Johor Causeway and immigration complexes,” he said.