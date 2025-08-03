PUTRAJAYA, Aug 3 — The Malaysia Checkpoints and Border Agency (MCBA) reported that an Indonesian man was detained yesterday afternoon after being found with suspicious security stamps during immigration checks at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1.

Initial investigations revealed that the man had entered Malaysia via the Pasir Gudang entry point in Johor on July 18, 2022, and was recorded as having left the country through KLIA on Aug 13, 2022.

“However, several entry and exit security stamps bearing his name from 2022 to 2025 raised doubts,” the agency said in a statement today.

Further checks through the MyIMMs system found no official records of the man’s movements in or out of Malaysia during that period.

He later admitted to investigators that he had never left Malaysia since 2022 and had paid RM4,000 to obtain the fake stamps.

The agency said the case pointed to possible involvement in a ‘flying’ syndicate, a term used for fraudulent immigration stamping.

MCBA said further investigations will be carried out to identify those behind the activity and to pursue disciplinary action and criminal charges for passport forgery or other immigration offences. — Bernama