KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — A seven-year-old girl died after the motorcycle ridden by her 11-year-old sister collided with a van on the Tanah Merah–Pasir Mas road near Kampung Bukit Merah in Tanah Merah, Kelantan yesterday.

In the 6.30pm incident, the victim, Nur Irdina Aulia Zainudin, who was riding pillion, succumbed to her injuries at 8.30pm while receiving treatment at Tanah Merah Hospital.

Tanah Merah district police chief Superintendent Mohd Haki Hasbullah said preliminary investigations showed the motorcycle had exited a junction near a tyre shop and entered the main road.

“It then collided with a van travelling from Tanah Merah towards Pasir Mas,” he said.

Nur Irdina Aulia sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital but died two hours later.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.