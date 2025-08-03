KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin last night held a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Cambodia and Thailand in preparation for the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting between the two countries on August 7.

In a Facebook post, Mohamed Khaled said the video conference included Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, General Tea Seiha, and Thailand’s Acting Minister of Defence, General Natthaphon Narkphanit.

“This meeting is an important step in preparing for the Cambodia-Thailand GBC meeting scheduled for August 7 in Kuala Lumpur.

“In the spirit of Asean, Malaysia is fully committed to supporting an Asean-led peaceful resolution process, in line with our shared regional values,” he said.

The trilateral meeting was also attended by Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar and Deputy Secretary-General (Policy) of the Malaysian Ministry of Defence, Mohd Yani Daud.

Mohamed Khaled said the GBC meeting on August 7 will also be attended by observers from Malaysia, the United States, and the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

According to him, before the GBC meeting, representatives from both countries, Cambodia and Thailand, will hold preliminary meetings scheduled from August 4 to 6.

“These discussions reflect the commitment of all parties to peaceful negotiation and constructive dialogue.

“We hope it will contribute to our shared responsibility to preserve peace and stability in the Asean region. Malaysia is ready to ensure the smooth running of and neutrally support every step of this peaceful process,” he said.

Previously, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) was reported to be facilitating the GBC meeting between Thailand and Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur from August 4 to 7.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Armed Forces Intelligence and Defence Strategic Communications Division, the GBC meeting aims to resolve a border dispute between the two countries as part of a ceasefire agreement signed in Malaysia on July 28.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh on August 4. However, on July 31, Thailand proposed that the meeting be held in Malaysia as a neutral location and that the discussion period be extended from the previously scheduled one day. — Bernama