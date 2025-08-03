PENAMPANG, Aug 3 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will develop a Price and Supply Repository System during the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, said the system would enable the government to monitor prices and supply comprehensively from producers and wholesalers to retailers and consumers.

“With this supply and pricing data chain, the government can monitor more effectively and detect manipulation by middlemen who inflate prices.

“KPDN will collaborate with various ministries, including the Economy Ministry and the Finance Ministry,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Madani Nationhood Seminar organised by Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia (AKM) at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC) here today.

Armizan said the system will not only strengthen the food supply chain but also help detect exactly where price hikes or manipulation occur within the distribution process.

At the same time, a study on the factors behind price differences in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan was launched this year. A separate Price Stability Committee has been established for each state.

He said that the committee, co-chaired by himself and Sabah Minister of Community Development and People’s Well-being, Datuk James Ratib, will evaluate five key items in Sabah, including chicken prices.

Armizan also said a preliminary report had already been presented by Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) for Sabah and Labuan, while Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) is conducting the study for Sarawak.

“UMS has proposed five essential items that can be addressed in the short term to solve the issue. We will examine their initial findings before proceeding to the second phase of the study,” he said. — Bernama