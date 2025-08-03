KOTA KINABALU, Aug 3 — Thailand and Cambodia chose Malaysia as the location for peace talks because the country has stable politics and a developing economy, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said that as a friendly country, Malaysia was proud to be able to help resolve the conflict between the two Asian countries, thus ensuring that the region remains peaceful and stable.

Anwar said Cambodian Defence Minister General Tea Seiha and Thai Acting Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit were expected to arrive in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow to hold detailed discussions in an effort to find a solution to the conflict between the two neighbouring countries.

“We are proud as a friendly country and of Malaysia’s success in resolving the discord between two Asian countries. Imagine, they agreed in Kuala Lumpur. For the first time, we have been able to reconcile the war between two countries in Kuala Lumpur. Alhamdulillah,” he said.

He said this when officiating the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day here, today.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and his deputy Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup.

On July 28, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire following a special meeting in Putrajaya chaired by Anwar as the current Asean chairman.

In the meeting, Thailand, represented by Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, while Cambodia by its Prime Minister Hun Manet, also reached an agreement to hold a General Border Committee meeting as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Anwar said this success had made Malaysia known on the world stage to the point of attracting the attention of global leaders including US President Donald J. Trump who contacted him to express his appreciation for Kuala Lumpur’s efforts to resolve the conflict.

In addition, the prime minister said Malaysia had also received attention and appreciation from leaders of other countries including Germany, France and other Asian countries.

“Various efforts were made, I contacted President Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and finally we asked (negotiated) both (Thailand and Cambodia) to agree. Imagine them giving us their trust,” he said. — Bernama