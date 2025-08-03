KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Madani Government continues to prioritise the welfare of farmers, breeders and fishermen, with a focus on supporting, guiding and empowering them, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the group was the backbone of the nation’s food security and played a crucial role in ensuring the people’s survival and the nation’s food sovereignty.

“I emphasised the need for strong synergy between the Federal Government, state governments and relevant agencies in strategically focusing on the development of the modern agricultural sector and the blue economy for the people’s wellbeing and environmental sustainability,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar also said the National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen Day 2025 (HPPNK 2025) held a special place in his heart, having once helmed the Agriculture Ministry portfolio over four decades ago.

“That experience shaped a deep understanding of the hardship and resilience of farmers, breeders and fishermen who serve as the backbone of national food security,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said under the 13th Malaysia Plan, the government would continue efforts to boost the productivity and competitiveness of the agrofood sector to drive rural development, generate national wealth and secure the future of the next generation.

“The Madani Government is committed to ensuring that every agricultural policy, programme and aid initiative is implemented comprehensively and effectively, supporting farmers, breeders and fishermen not only as economic contributors but as the backbone of the nation’s strength over the past five decades,” he said. — Bernama